Zonnebloem officially reverts to District Six









Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has officially restored the name District Six in Cape Town, his department announced on Tuesday. The department stated that the official geographical name of the suburb named Zonnebloem will now be District Six and that Mthethwa had officially approved the renaming. Earlier this year, a campaign was launched by the District Six Museum, to change Zonnebloem in Cape Town back to District Six. Thousands of residents were removed from the area more than five decades ago after the apartheid-era Group Areas Act declared the area whites-only. Residents and descendants of those who have since died applied to the SA National Geographical Names Council in 2018 for the name to be restored.

The City of Cape Town has also renamed Keizersgracht to its historic name of Hanover Street in September.

District Six residents have waged a protracted battle against the government to have their land restored and this culminated in former rural development and land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane being found to grossly unreasonable in the discharge of her constitutional duties and having breached the provisions of the Constitution in August.

The Western Cape High Court also found that Nkoana-Mashabane failed to comply with an order with stated that she must layout for the redevelopment of District Six with sufficient detail to determine the number and layout of the residential units to be allocated to claimants and provide timeframes, budget and deliver the plan within three months.

The high court also ordered Nkoana-Mashabane to pay the costs of the lawsuit in her own personal capacity.

Meanwhile, Mthethwa has also changed the name of the Mpumalanga town of Amsterdam to eMvelo.

