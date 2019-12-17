Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has officially restored the name District Six in Cape Town, his department announced on Tuesday.
The department stated that the official geographical name of the suburb named Zonnebloem will now be District Six and that Mthethwa had officially approved the renaming.
Earlier this year, a campaign was launched by the District Six Museum, to change Zonnebloem in Cape Town back to District Six.
Thousands of residents were removed from the area more than five decades ago after the apartheid-era Group Areas Act declared the area whites-only.
Residents and descendants of those who have since died applied to the SA National Geographical Names Council in 2018 for the name to be restored.