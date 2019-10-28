File photo: SA Post Office

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged social grant beneficiaries to be vigilant of any suspicious action on their social grant gold payment card and issued tips on what to do should you suspect fraudulent activity on their card. The agency in a statement said if beneficiaries noticed anything "untoward or uncommon" which might create doubts, they must take the following steps:

- Call or visit nearest local Sassa offices for assistance

- Upon visiting the nearest offices beneficiaries must produce an Identity Document (ID), social grant gold payment card, proof of residence and affidavit confirming the correctness of personal details.

- The affidavit must declare and confirm that the unlawful transaction or withdrawal was not committed by the beneficiary or rightful owner of the payment card. If the beneficiary receive a social grant payment through a personal bank account must bring along proof of banking details.