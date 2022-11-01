Where is Sanef and SABC? EFF tackles Paul O’Sullivan for his attitude towards Sakina Kamwendo

Pretoria - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the conduct of controversial forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan during an interview with SABC News’ veteran journalist and anchor Sakina Kamwendo. O’Sullivan has been trending on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, after his heated outbursts on air while he was being interviewed by Kamwendo regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala burglary.

The hashtag #IStandWithSakina was also gaining momentum, as numerous Twitter users expressed support for the inquisitive news anchor. The EFF said the silence from the SABC and the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) was disappointing. “We, as the EFF, commend the principled, disciplined and measured manner in which Sakina Kamwendo asked him questions about Phala Phala Farm, despite the failing attempts of a Phala Phala cover up. We are, however, concerned that the SABC has not come out in defence of Sakina Kamwendo and has not said anything to condemn the bullying tactics of a cowboy who thinks he is above the law and accountability,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

“We are additionally concerned that the self-appointed defenders of media freedom in South Africa, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), has not said anything about attempts to intimidate a journalist, a credible broadcaster who was asking legitimate questions to a bully. Controversial forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan cut off his interview with SABC News’ veteran journalist and anchor Sakina Kamwendo. Photo: Screengrab/SABC News “We, therefore, demand that the public broadcaster must come out in defence of Sakina Kamwendo and must condemn the misbehaviour and misconduct of O’Sullivan. The SABC’s failure to protect its employees from bullies will entail that such conduct is permissible and can be done to all the broadcasters by rascals who have no respect for media freedom and individual accountability,” the party added. The EFF said it commends Kamwendo for her composure and “refusal to bow down to a bully who thought that she will recoil when he said “who do you think you’re talking to?”

“We need journalists and broadcasters of such calibre to protect media freedom and its important role of holding everyone accountable,” said Thambo. O’Sullivan allegedly helped Ramaphosa trace the suspects who stole millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, resulting in them being kidnapped and tortured. Sakina is Leadership #IStandWithSakina pic.twitter.com/EKzVBGrkOC — Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) October 31, 2022 Former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa earlier this year, stated in his supplementary affidavit handed to the Hawks in June about the Farm-Gate case that O’Sullivan was complicit in the theft, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice case haunting Ramaphosa and former Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) head, General Wally Rhoode, regarding the February 2020 incident.

The suspects were allegedly hunted down and tortured with the help of O’Sullivan and others until they surrendered the remaining loot. Ironically, O’Sullivan has fashioned himself as an anti-corruption buster after investigating former top cops Jacky Selebi and Khomotso Phahlane for alleged corruption. In the Morning Live interview, O’Sullivan took serious exception to Kamwendo’s questions, accusing her of wanting to implicate him, before he cut off the telephone line.

Kamwendo had asked O’Sullivan when he first became aware of the burglary. He answered that he became aware of it in June. That was when Fraser opened a case against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station in Johannesburg. “The first time I knew about it was when other South Africans knew about it. It came up in the media. I think it was in June this year. That was the first time I knew about it. I had no knowledge whatsoever. I didn’t even know Phala Phala existed,” said O’Sullivan. He added that he knew Ramaphosa had a farm but did not know its name or where it was. The farm is in Waterberg, Limpopo.

O’Sullivan told Kamwendo that he was on holiday but decided that once he had returned to South Africa, he would come after Fraser for defamation. He further claimed Rhoode was drowning in debt before he suddenly handed Fraser footage of the Phala Phala burglary. “He (Rhoode) needs to explain why he gave the video of the break-in that took place at Phala Phala to Arthur Fraser. What’s it got to do with Arthur Fraser?” he asked.

Kamwendo wanted O’Sullivan to tell the public whether he was 100% certain that Rhoode “leaked” the footage to Fraser. “I’m not saying he leaked it. I’m saying he gave it to him,” he said. The interviewer pressed O’Sullivan to explain when it was that he started investigating Rhoode and found out that he was in debt. She also asked him to state how much Rhoode was given to clear his debts.

“I’m not discussing the amounts because I don’t think it’s appropriate to do that. He was in debt. “He was heavily in debt, and now suddenly, he doesn’t owe anybody money. It needs to be investigated because if a person has cash, they need to explain where it came from,” he said. Kamwendo asked O’Sullivan when he became aware of Rhoode’s debts, to which he repeated during the June period.

“So, before that point, you were not aware of this, and you didn’t know Major-General Wally Rhoode; the fact that he was closely working with the president in his capacity as the head of the president’s security detail? You didn’t know that?” she asked. O’Sullivan said he had no idea as it wasn’t his business, and he hadn’t thought of looking at it. “So, it became your business when he implicated you? When did it become your business?” she asked.

“Excuse me! Who do you think you are talking to? You are not asking a question. You are trying to implicate me. If that is the way you are going to carry on, we shouldn’t continue this discussion. “I’m not going to have people, whether they are criminals or journalists, trying to implicate me. So, if you come with any more dodgy questions, I’m closing this call,” said O’Sullivan before dropping the call on the anchor. Kamwendo said it was her right to ask the questions she was posing to O’Sullivan.