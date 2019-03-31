File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

PRETORIA - The price of 95 octane ULP and LRP petrol will increase by R1.31 in Gauteng and R1.26 a litre at the coast from April 3, the energy department said on Saturday. The price of 93 octane ULP & LRP would increase by R1.34 a litre in Gauteng and R1.29 at the coast, the department said in a statement.

The wholesale price of diesel (0.05 percent sulphur) would go up by 81.7c/l in Gauteng and 76.3 c/l at the coast, while diesel (0.005 percent sulphur) goes up by 82.7c/l in Gauteng and 77.3c/l at the coast.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would increase by 63c/l in Gauteng and 56.3c/l at the coast. The maximum retail price for LPGas would increase by R1.71 a kilogramme, the department said.

African News Agency (ANA)