Why men are more likely to die from Covid-9

Durban – Men are more likely to die from Covid-19 than women. This is according to researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Although researchers are still not entirely sure why, there are some clues.

Women, for example, tend to mount a stronger immune response. Researchers think this is in part because most have two X chromosomes, and the X chromosome happens to contain most of the genes related to the immune system and those with two X chromosomes instead of one also have a wider diversity of immune responses.

“The growing observation of increased mortality in men is holding true across China, Italy, Spain. We’re seeing this across very diverse countries and cultures,” said Sabra Klein, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In Italy and China, deaths of men are more than double those of women. In New York City men constitute about 61% of patients who die. While Australia is shaping up to have similar results, it’s mostly men in the 70- to 89-age groups. Previous research revealed that men have lower innate antiviral immune responses to a range of infections including Hepatitis C and HIV. Although Covid-19 specifically has not been studied, studies in mice suggest this may also be true for coronaviruses.