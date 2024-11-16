Why South Africans should not live in fear of black mambas, according to prominent snake rescuer

With snake season in full swing in South Africa as the warmer summer months approach, sightings of these often misunderstood reptiles are becoming more common. One of the most feared snakes in South Africa is the black mamba, and Durban-based snake rescuer Nick Evans has had his hands full in the past months, rescuing them from residents’ homes, gardens and even the engine compartment of a car in one case.

Black mambas are common in the eThekwini metropolitan area, but Evans says these highly venomous creatures don’t deserve their fearsome reputation Through various sources Evans confirmed that there have been at least seven black mamba bites in South Africa in 2024 so far, with all of these having taken place in the Durban area. However, even though this is the highest incidence he’s seen so far in one year, Evans does not believe that it’s an indication that mambas are getting more aggressive. Of the seven bites that occurred, all seven patients survived. But it’s also interesting to note that three of the people bitten were snake handlers, while in two cases it appears as if the victims were trying to kill the snake and in one instance a member of the public was trying to capture one.

This leaves just one incident that could be described as a freak accident, in which a person was bitten while not trying to interfere with the snake in any way. “The Black Mamba is obviously an infamous, feared snake, with a false reputation of being very aggressive. A bite is often believed to be a death sentence,” Evans said. “The chances of you being bitten by a Black Mamba are extremely slim, IF you leave them alone. Should you decide to try and capture or kill the snake, you put yourself at high risk of being bitten.”

He said snake handlers in the greater Durban area collectively receive around 250 black mamba call-outs per year. “In many cases, these mambas, inside or outside homes, have ample opportunity to bite people, if they wanted to. But it is not in their nature. They will shy away from conflict, unless self-defence is absolutely necessary. Something I quickly learnt when I started working with them.” The African Snakebite Institute says very few snake encounters end up in snakebites, as these creatures are shy by nature and tend to avoid human conflict as far as possible.

Evans said victims who do happen to be bitten in the Durban area are in good hands and more than likely to survive because there are a number of hospitals, including government hospitals, that are well equipped to deal with snakebites. These include St Augustines and Albert Luthuli in Durban and Ngwelezane in Empangeni. Evans said mambas visit residences seeking shelter as well as food, usually in the form of rats and dassies. Evans is a prolific snake rescuer in KZN and can be contacted on: (072) 809 5806.