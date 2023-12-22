With thunderstorms in the east and sticky heat in the west, the weekend weather outlook

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rains that are expected to hit multiple provinces in the eastern and central regions and extreme heat over the western interior. “Very hot to extremely hot in places over the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers over central and eastern parts, except for the North East,” Saws said.

Areas like Upington, Prieska, Beaufort West, and Oudtshoorn can expect extreme temperatures going into the weekend, with a 30% chance of rainfall.



Very hot to extremely hot in places over W interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers over central and E parts, except for the NE. Light showers are also expected over extreme SW coast of W-Cape. pic.twitter.com/4YEBrXuICQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 22, 2023 “Yellow Level 2: Severe Thunderstorms. Impacts: localised damages and flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying areas, and bridges,” Saws added. The thunderstorms are expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State, and western KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures along the KZN coastline remain humid to overcast as thousands descend on the Indian Ocean coast for the holidays.



A. Yellow Level 2: Severe Thunderstorms.



Impacts: Localised damages and flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying areas and bridges.



Affected Areas: N interior and E part of EC, SE part of NC, SW part of FS, W part of KZNand SW Highveld of MP. pic.twitter.com/ioie79E9SM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 22, 2023 Rain and storm conditions are expected, however, towards the later part of Friday and possibly into Saturday morning. Gauteng is expecting similar conditions, while the Mother City is bright and sunny, with highs of 27 degrees expected.