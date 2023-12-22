Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

With thunderstorms in the east and sticky heat in the west, the weekend weather outlook

Holidaymakers enjoying the day at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg, with its colourful beach huts in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Holidaymakers enjoying the day at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg, with its colourful beach huts in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Published 3m ago

Share

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rains that are expected to hit multiple provinces in the eastern and central regions and extreme heat over the western interior.

“Very hot to extremely hot in places over the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers over central and eastern parts, except for the North East,” Saws said.

Areas like Upington, Prieska, Beaufort West, and Oudtshoorn can expect extreme temperatures going into the weekend, with a 30% chance of rainfall.

“Yellow Level 2: Severe Thunderstorms. Impacts: localised damages and flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying areas, and bridges,” Saws added.

The thunderstorms are expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State, and western KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures along the KZN coastline remain humid to overcast as thousands descend on the Indian Ocean coast for the holidays.

Rain and storm conditions are expected, however, towards the later part of Friday and possibly into Saturday morning.

Gauteng is expecting similar conditions, while the Mother City is bright and sunny, with highs of 27 degrees expected.

Over the weekend, Durban is expected to remain warm with partly cloudy conditions, as is Cape Town.

Johannesburg is expecting a high of 30 degrees throughout the weekend, with scattered cloud coverage.

IOL

Related Topics:

weatherweather forecastSA Weather ServiceSouth AfricaWeatherFestive