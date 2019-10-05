Woman dies as bakkie crashes into a Joburg wall









A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was killed when the bakkie she was travelling in crashed into a wall and large metal post off the M1 northbound in Booysens in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: ER24 JOHANNESBURG - A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was killed when the bakkie she was travelling in crashed into a wall and large metal post off the M1 northbound in Booysens in Johannesburg on Saturday, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with the provincial fire services, arrived on the scene at about 9.30am to find a bakkie on the side of the road against a small wall, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said. "On closer inspection, medics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying trapped inside the bakkie. Unfortunately, she had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead. The driver of the bakkie fortunately escaped injury." Provincial fire services personnel had to use specialised equipment to free the dead woman from the vehicle. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said. In another unrelated accident in Margate, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, 15 people sustained various injuries when the minibus taxi they were travelling in veered out of control on the R61 on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 2pm to reports of a crash on the R61 opposite the Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

The minibus taxi driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it rolling.

Medics assessed the scene and found that 15 occupants from the minibus taxi had sustained various injuries. The patients were treated on the scene and, once stabilised, were transported by ambulance services to hospitals for further treatment, Herbst said.

And in Carletonville, on the West Rand in Gauteng, a man believed to be in his 30s, was critically injured when he was struck by a car on Van Zyl Smit Street.

The car that hit him was found parked a short distance away. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further care. The driver of the vehicle fortunately escaped injury, Meiring said.

African News Agency