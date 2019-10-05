JOHANNESBURG - A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was killed when the bakkie she was travelling in crashed into a wall and large metal post off the M1 northbound in Booysens in Johannesburg on Saturday, paramedics said.
ER24 paramedics, along with the provincial fire services, arrived on the scene at about 9.30am to find a bakkie on the side of the road against a small wall, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.
"On closer inspection, medics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying trapped inside the bakkie. Unfortunately, she had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead. The driver of the bakkie fortunately escaped injury."
Provincial fire services personnel had to use specialised equipment to free the dead woman from the vehicle. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.
In another unrelated accident in Margate, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, 15 people sustained various injuries when the minibus taxi they were travelling in veered out of control on the R61 on Saturday afternoon.