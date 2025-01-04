Woman killed in KZN bus crash, 57 injured

One person died and multiple others injured in a horrific bus accident in Ndwedwe, Kwazulu Natal just before 12pm on Saturday, January 4. ALS Paramedics Medical Services together with Emergency Rescue Services (EMRS) arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a fully laden bus had lost control and overturned near the P100 in Ndwedewe, about 60 km north of Durban.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that a quick triage system was set up and immediately more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist with the multiple casualty scene. "One female believed to be in her sixties was found to have sustained major injuries and was declared deceased on the scene." EMRS has confirmed that the bus was transporting ninety passengers. Fifty-seven passengers were injured, sustaining injuries ranging from moderate to critical.