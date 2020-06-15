Woman's body found stuffed in a bag on Joburg's Golden Highway

Johannesburg - A decomposing body of woman believed to be 25-years old has been found along the Golden Highway in the south of Johannesburg. The woman's hands were tied with rope and stuffed in a bag. Passerbys walking along the Golden Highway stumbled upon the decomposing body of a woman near the BP filling station in Freedom Park. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kay Makhubele said the body was found around 1pm on Sunday and that police officers rushed to the scene after being informed of the grim discovery. "Upon their arrival at the scene, SAPS members found a big red bag containing the decomposed body of an unknown black female believed to be approximately 25 years of age. "Upon inspection of the decomposed corpse, they noticed that the victim had been wearing a straight weave and a blue colour denim jeans. Her hands and legs were tied with a rope from behind.

"There were no visible wounds and the circumstances surrounding the murder is currently unknown at this stage." Mkahubele said.

This discovery comes three days after a woman, estimated to have been in her 30s, was killed and her body dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville.

Police said the body was dumped around 7am and later found by residents who were on their way home after taking part in a protest.

Makhubele said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped along the area.

Makhubele also said the woman had stab wounds in her upper body.

The woman is unknown at the moment, police are calling for anyone who might have reported a missing person or who have not seen his or her female family member to come to Doornkop police station,” Makhubela said.