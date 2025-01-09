Women, arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing elderly Phoenix man, released on bail

Two women, arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing a Verulam pensioner in November last year, have been released on bail. IOL initially reported that the women, aged 39 and 49, were arrested after allegedly giving the 75-year-old man a sedative-laced tea and then robbing him.

At the time, it was reported that the women entered the elderly man's home and asked to make a cup of tea for him. The man agreed and drank the tea. He later passed out and woke up to find that the duo ransacked his home. The women were nowhere to be found. CCTV footage showed the mask-clad women leaving the Verulam area.

Reaction Unit's Prem Balram said Rushendree Reddy and Indrani Moodley were granted bail by the Verulam Magistrate's Court after they were in custody for more than 50 days. "Reddy was tracked to her Chatsworth home by Rusa officers. After holding onto her son for an hour, she was eventually restrained and detained," he said. He said her accomplice was found at her home in Phoenix.