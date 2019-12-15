Johannesburg - The four women delagates who were rushed to hospital after being pepper sprayed by security at the EFF elective conference just before midnight. evening were discharged from hospital on Sunday morning.
An altercation broke out after delegates had a confrontation at the dining hall with the EFF para-military security unit, popularly known as the "Defenders of the Revolution (DOR)".
One of the delegates who declined to be named said things got tense after the people in the food line became rowdy and were soon after pepper sprayed by security personnel.