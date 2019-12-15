Women released after being pepper sprayed at EFF conference









Johannesburg - The four women delagates who were rushed to hospital after being pepper sprayed by security at the EFF elective conference just before midnight. evening were discharged from hospital on Sunday morning.

An altercation broke out after delegates had a confrontation at the dining hall with the EFF para-military security unit, popularly known as the "Defenders of the Revolution (DOR)".

One of the delegates who declined to be named said things got tense after the people in the food line became rowdy and were soon after pepper sprayed by security personnel.





Paramedics were rushed to the scene.





"They always terrorize us at events. Can you imagine being attacked for food. We were literally standing in the line and people to more pushing, next thing they started spraying us with pepper spray and some of the people who were attacked are pregnant and asthmatic." said the delegate.





The party's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told journalists that the perpetrator is a man whose face is always covered with a balaclava but is known to the EFF as "The General". He added that the man in question has since been expelled.





"Their explanation is that he wasn't pepper spraying people. It was an accident it fell on the floor and exploded but we don't believe him. We took them to Baragwanath because some were asthmatic and some are pregnant. By 6am they were back at their accommodation. Everything is under control," said Ndlozi.





