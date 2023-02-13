‘Workaholic’ Joburg businessman claims his R60m Powerball Plus jackpot winnings

Durban – A Joburg businessman who claims his life has revolved around his work, has bagged over R60 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot. But instead of quitting his job, he plans to plough some of his winnings back into his business.

The winner walks away with R60 630 173.30 from draw on February 7. He said he was at his business premises when he received a call from FNB who advised him that he had won over R250 000, and needed to go to the Ithuba office to process his winnings. “When I received the call, I thought it was one of the telemarketers. The person I spoke to informed me that I had won, they gave me a reference number and told me about the required documents that I needed to take to Ithuba.

“During this call, I was in disbelief, but I remained calm and didn’t panic,” he said. “After the call, I logged into my online banking to check the numbers, and the rest is history,” he said. The winner plans to invest a portion of the money and use some of it to plough back into his business.

“I am a workaholic, and my family hardly sees me as I am always the first one to leave the house and the last to arrive, my wife and children know that my life revolves around my work,” said the businessman. The winner started his business in 2016 and employs 25 people. Prior to that, he worked for various companies as a workshop manager and in the process, taught himself critical business skills.

He honoured his father who taught him everything about the business world and has contributed significantly towards his growth as a person. During his free time he enjoys watching rugby and soccer at home with his friends. “I believe that I deserved to win as I’ve been playing since I was 18 years old, and I felt that I would one day win a big jackpot amount.”