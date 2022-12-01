World Aids Day: HIV prevention pill PrEP a ‘game-changer’ – here’s what you need to know

Durban – As the world observes World Aids Day on December 1, the Department of Health has described the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) pill as a game-changer for HIV prevention. Almost 8 million South Africans are infected with HIV, according to the latest statistics.

Of those, 2.5 million are from KwaZulu-Natal which, according to the KZN Department of Health, has the highest number of HIV-positive people. This year the KZN Health Department said it was worrying that around 1 300 girls in the 10 – 19 age group were being infected in the country every week. Despite these concerns, only 99 549 people have registered for PrEP treatment in KZN.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said PrEP was not well-known, despite its huge advantages. The main thing is that it prevents people from being infected with HIV. Here are some of the things you should know about PrEP.

What is PrEP? PrEP is a combination of anti-HIV medications that keeps HIV-negative people from getting HIV. It is important to note that PrEP only protects against HIV infection, not against pregnancy or other sexually transmitted Infections. How do I access PrEP?

PrEP is available at all primary health-care facilities and hospitals in the province. How long do I take PrEP? Unlike ARVs, which one has to take for life if infected with HIV, you can stop taking PrEP if you believe you’re no longer at risk of infection.

Can you take PrEP and oral contraceptives together? Yes. There is no interaction or cross-interference between the two. You must be HIV negative to start taking PrEP

Most adults can safely use PrEP, but a health-care provider will need to determine if there is any reason why you should not take it. If your health-care provider agrees that PrEP may reduce your risk of getting HIV, the next step is an HIV test. You must be HIV negative to start PrEP. Does PrEP have side effects? The most common side effects for PrEP include headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, and loss of appetite. For most people, these go away after a few weeks.