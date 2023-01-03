Worst of 2022: SA’s road carnage

Durban - Thousands of lives were lost on South African roads this year. Government said it was exploring new ways to end road carnage involving trucks.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said an alarming 55 truck accidents were reported in KZN in October alone. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said new laws could be introduced to curbs truck crashes, one of which includes moving cargo from road to rail, in the hope that this would take pressure off road freight. In September, 20 people, 18 of them school children, were killed in a deadly crash on the N2 at Pongola.

During a visit to the accident site at the time, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, said 18 children between the ages of five and 13 and a teacher died when a truck crashed into their vehicle. The light delivery vehicle had been transporting the children home in the back of a bakkie. Mbalula said the truck driver was reckless because he overtook on a barrier line and drove in the oncoming lane for 1.2km, endangering the lives of motorists.

In May, a 7-year-old was the sole survivor of a deadly crash that claimed 16 lives, including his mother’s. The crash took place on the N3 between Peter Brown and Sanctuary Road in Pietermaritzburg. The taxi caught alight, but the boy’s mother handed him through a window, saving his life.

Last month, Minority Front (MF) leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi lost her son Pradhil Thakur Kooblall and his fiancée Priyanka Nundkumar in a horror crash on the N3. A video of the accident went viral on social media where a truck travelling at high speed slammed into vehicles. Truck driver Vuso Tega has been released on R10 000 bail.

This week, seven people were killed in a minibus accident on the N3 near Bergville. According to Emergency Medical Services Robert McKenzie the taxi overturned between the Bergville and Tugela plazas. Six patients were treated at the scene.

In January, 17 passengers in a bus burnt to death following a head-on collision with a SUV. The crash, which took place on the N1 in Limpopo, left eight others with injuries. A Western Cape principal and his family were killed in a horror crash in October.

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Eugene van Graan, his wife Elma, daughter Euodia and her boyfriend Ronwan Adams. Police said the accident took place on the R44 between Somerset and Stellenbosch. In another Western Cape crash, seven people were burnt beyond recognition following a horror crash on the R61 road between Aberdeen and Beaufort West in July.

It is alleged the driver lost control of the car, killing the occupants, which included three children. In July, 11-year-old Dia Nana died in a horror crash in the Durban CBD. Nana had been travelling in her father’s Porsche SUV, when the accident took place on Alice Street, just after 11pm.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene to find a sports car had crashed into shop fronts. He said the girl was ejected from the car. She was taken to hospital and later died. Her brother and father survived the crash.