Xi Jinping’s visit: New book by South African academic Paul Tembe dissects Xi’s role in SA-China ties

As South Africa readies to host Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, renowned South African academic Prof. Paul Tembe has released his latest book, titled “Xi Jinping and thriving China-South Africa relations in the new era”. Tembe lectures Mandarin at the Department of Linguistics and Modern Languages at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The book was launched at the Chinese embassy in Pretoria, at a seminar hosted by Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong. The event was attended by several delegates including Secretary General of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula; Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa. “It is a great honour to be given an opportunity to be invited in this auspicious event. The honour is double fold both for me and my country South Africa. But is also a great and admirable milestone as the event marks the thriving 25th anniversary of the South Africa-China bilateral relations. South Africa and China are also as of this moment celebrating the hosting one of the most anticipated BRICS summits since its formation,” said Tembe. Prof Paul Zilungisele Tembe gesturing during the official launch of his latest book titled: "Xi Jinping and thriving China-South Africa relations in the new era”. Tembe lectures Mandarin at the Department of Linguistics and Modern Languages at the University of South Africa (Unisa). Photo: Supplied “I would like to thank all cooperation that one has received during the research of this book. I would also to express my gratitude to the support, consideration and the embassy for making it possible for me to write this timely book.”

The book explores the secrets behind the current China-South Africa relations which are at an unprecedented stage. In Tembe’s summation, Xi’s leadership has been the glue to the Beijing-Pretoria dalliance. “Why is the China-Africa and China-South Africa relationship so successful? In today’s Western-dominated world, China’s geopolitical approach stands out as unique. It contains a deeper philosophical dimension and is the result of a leadership evolution spanning millenia that has culminated in President Xi Jinping, a dynamic leader who has, since he took office in 2012, creatively fostered, strengthened, and cemented relationships tailor-made for local African conditions,” said Tembe. “Even as the book places President Xi at the centre of the meta-narrative, it is not a semi-autobiography of President Xi. It is about China and China in the complex modern world, a China that trades with every corner of the world, a country that has lifted millions of people out of poverty at unprecedented speed, a nation whose innovation and institutional reforms helped it avoid the middle-income trap in which many developing countries now find themselves stuck.”

The respected academic said the book also aims to play “the devil’s advocate” in seeking to highlight loopholes and bottlenecks that may tend to strain or jeopardize gains of the China-South Africa cooperation. “The book identifies what the author refers to as five-bottlenecks of China-South Africa relations; these are as follows: lack of public awareness; conflict between policy and law; short-term versus long-term planning and implementation of policy; and reading from the old book while eating from the new book,” said Tembe. “The book warns that unless these factors are resolved South Africa stands to lose access brought about by its relations to China. Both parties need to work to resolve the above-mentioned bottlenecks if we are to see advances and benefits of mutual respect, mutual benefits, win-win situation and partnership of equals between China and South Africa including the entire African continent.

Prof Paul Zilungisele Tembe during the official launch of his latest book titled: "Xi Jinping and thriving China-South Africa relations in the new era”. Tembe lectures Mandarin at the Department of Linguistics and Modern Languages at the University of South Africa (Unisa). Photo: Supplied “Most important China-South Africa relations play one of the most crucial roles in strengthening developing nations, and the global south in general. In turn South Africa is an important integral part in building community of common prosperity and a community of a shared future,” Tembe reiterated. Other delegates at the prestigious event included Joseph Opio Wilson Okullo from South Sudan, Dr Bulelani Nokele from the department of linguistics at Unisa; Madoda Hlatshwayo CEO of Zuriel Engineering; William Levi executive director of Zuriel Engineering; Kgosi KC Kekana, Chief of Amandebele A Lebelo Chief of Traditional Authority; and Mukoni Ratshitanga, advisor to Deputy President Paul Mashatile on international relations. Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong during a book book titled: "Xi Jinping and thriving China-South Africa relations in the new era”. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Commenting on the book, Chinese Ambassador Chen said the launch date was very strategic.

“Today’s event is very timely. From August 21st to 24th, President Xi Jinping will be coming to South Africa at the invitation of President Ramaphosa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit and pay a State Visit to South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa with President of China Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings during a previous State Visit. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) “President Xi Jinping's visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. It will be President Xi Jinping's fourth visit to South Africa after five years,” said Chen. He highlighted that South Africa is the country to which President Xi Jinping has made the most state visits.

“This fully reflects the great importance President Xi Jinping attaches to China-South Africa relations and his strong determination to deepen cooperation between the two countries. As a veteran diplomat, I had the honour to participate in and witness President Xi Jinping's visit to South Africa in 2018,” said the ambassador. “I felt first-hand how President Xi Jinping, with his grand vision and personal dedication, devoted huge efforts to advance China-South Africa relations and lead the way for building a China-South Africa community with a shared future. President Xi Jinping pointed out many times that China is ready to work with South Africa to enhance bilateral relations, build a high-level community with a shared future, practice real multilateralism, join hands to safeguard developing countries’ common interests, and steer the international order toward justice and sound development,” he said.

On the economic and trade front, China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 14 years in a row, and South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 13 years straight." Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong was joined by Minister in the Presidency responsible for Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula at a seminar on China-South Africa relations. Photo: Supplied Mbalula told the seminar that the relationship between South Africa and China has been immensely mutually beneficial. "Trade saw an increase from less than R1 billion in 1998 to over R544 billion by 2021. Many in South Africa are very familiar with Chinese trading malls around the country, which have opened up, among others, affordable electronics for various household uses.