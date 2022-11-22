You read right! R123 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

Durban - As one person from Durban claimed their R74 million Powerball Plus jackpot last week, Ithuba announced it was ready to make more people millionaires. The lottery operator announced that the Powerball jackpot for Tuesday night was estimated at a whopping R123m.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Lotto game on Wednesday is estimated at R76m. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are always excited about our jackpots, especially when they reach these lofty amounts, knowing that when they are won, they will change lives.” Last week a Durban man claimed his winnings of R74 155 218.50.

The winner, who works in sales, said he spent R45 on a quick pick. He said he always knew that he would one day win the Powerball. “That’s the reason I played,” he told IOL in an interview.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winner, who plans on buying each of his kids a home, has no intention of quitting work in the near future. He wants to invest and share some of his winnings with his siblings. This year, two people have won over a R100m in Powerball jackpots.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the winners was a Ballito businessman who bagged R167 million. In May, a Florida, Johannesburg resident won R126m in the Powerball jackpot. The winner said that they believed a spirit of gratitude and giving, “is what has landed me here at this point in my life.” They said that while there would be no Ferraris, a new house was definitely on the cards.