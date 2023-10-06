You read right! R98 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

The Powerball jackpot for Friday night’s draw is estimated at a whopping R98 million.
According to the Ithuba’s weekly draw sheet, this is the 16th roll-over.
On Tuesday (October 3), four people had to guess five correct Powerball numbers. Each person walked away with R152,458.60 each.
In addition, the Powerball Plus jackpot, which has rolled over for the 18th time, is estimated at a R48 million jackpot.
Here again, three people guessed five correct numbers, and each walked away with R89,985.70.
In May, a Cape Town man won a life-changing R40 million in the Power Plus jackpot.
Ithuba said the man played both the Powerball and Powerball Plus.
He struck it lucky with the Powerball Plus from the May 12 draw.
The National Lottery operator said the R40,218,921.61 was the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot won since January 2023.
The biggest winner was a 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria who won over R72 million in the Powerball draw.
This is one of the youngest multimillionaires made by the National Lottery to date, and she is already considering retiring.
IOL News