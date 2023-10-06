You read right! R98 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

According to the Ithuba’s weekly draw sheet, this is the 16th roll-over.

The Powerball jackpot for Friday night’s draw is estimated at a whopping R98 million.

On Tuesday (October 3), four people had to guess five correct Powerball numbers. Each person walked away with R152,458.60 each.

In addition, the Powerball Plus jackpot, which has rolled over for the 18th time, is estimated at a R48 million jackpot.

Here again, three people guessed five correct numbers, and each walked away with R89,985.70.