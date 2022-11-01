Your chance tonight to win upto R138m in Powerball jackpots

Durban - The Powerball jackpots for Tuesday night’s draw is estimated at a whopping R138 million. National lottery operator Ithuba said Powerball, which had rolled over 13 times, was estimated at R76m.

Powerball Plus is estimated at R60m. With the festive season around the corner, Ithuba said: “Who knows? This time around you could be the lucky one to start your holiday plans early when you become the next national lottery multimillionaire.” Charmaine Mabuza, the Ithuba CEO, said: “Our PowerBall jackpots are one of the fastest-growing jackpots that reach big amounts, therefore creating an even better prospect of our winners walking away with big jackpot prizes when they play.”

Last week, someone from KZN missed the R50m Powerball jackpot by one number. The person had five numbers correct and walked away with R142 562.80. National lottery operator Ithuba said the person won the money from the October 14 draw, in the second division.

They were among three people who had five numbers correct. The winner,a boilermaker who works as a contractor, told Ithuba that he had prayed and thanked God when he had won. “He plans to do a family ceremony for his relatives, and also plans to build a house for his family.”

Earlier today Ithuba announced that the Lotto Plus jackpot from Saturday night (October 29) won more than R3m in the Lotto jackpot. The person played via the Absa banking app. Ithuba reminded its players that winnings were tax-free.