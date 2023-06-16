Youth Month: How I got into the shipbuilding industry

Chad-Leigh Jacks, an accomplished boilermaker and recently appointed Trainee Production Planner at Sandock Austral Shipyards (SAS), has the youth of South Africa not to give up in their pursuit to find a job. He shared his remarkable journey from starting as an assistant mechanical fitter to his current role in shipbuilding and repair.

Through hard work, dedication, and perseverance, Chad-Leigh's story serves as a beacon of hope for young people seeking meaningful careers in the maritime industry. Chad-Leigh's path to success was not without its challenges and setbacks, like many young people in South Africa, he has had to overcome many obstacles in his journey. After completing his matric exams, he initially joined SAS's ship repair division as an assistant mechanical fitter. However, he decided to explore opportunities outside the marine sector and worked as an assistant boiler maker for a year. Despite his temporary departure from marine specialisation, Chad-Leigh was drawn back to SAS, captivated by the grandeur of ship construction and repair.

In 2017, Chad-Leigh's determination led him to apply for the apprenticeship programme at SAS, which he successfully entered. Over the course of two years, he honed his skills and acquired his trade test certification, officially becoming a qualified boilermaker in 2019. At SAS he has contributed to significant projects such as the construction of tugboats for Transnet and the hydrographic survey vessel which is still underway. Reflecting on the influence of his father, who was also a welder and once worked in ship repair, Chad-Leigh attributes his initial inspiration to his family background. However, it was the hands-on experience of witnessing the immense effort and complexity that goes into building a ship that solidified his passion for the industry.

“My father is a welder by trade and was once in the ship repair industry as well. When I came to the SAS shipyard, my first experience was fascinating and although I left and took up a job elsewhere, I was drawn back here by the environment and the passion I have for the work we do at SAS. Ships floating in the ocean, seem so small but you realise its size, and all the work that goes into building a ship when you work on its construction. It was fascinating,” he said. While seeking employment, Chad-Leigh faced challenges inherent to the ship repair sector, mainly the seasonal fluctuations in job availability. Starting as an assistant boilermaker without a trade test certification meant he competed with a broad pool of candidates. However, his decision to pursue specialized training and certifications, including an N2 certificate and a successful trade test, significantly enhanced his employability and positioned him as a skilled artisan.

Education played a crucial role in Chad-Leigh's journey, as he enrolled in his N2 which included courses such as boiler making, technical drawing and engineering science after completing matric. The knowledge gained through these qualifications empowered him to excel in his apprenticeship and eventually secure a position at SAS. To young people interested in shipbuilding and repair, Chad-Leigh offers valuable advice. He emphasizes the importance of focusing on education, with matriculation serving as a fundamental requirement for entry into the field. He stresses the importance of mathematics and science as subjects in school. Having not taken these two subjects at school meant that Chad-Leigh had to undertake a N2 certificate as it is a minimum requirement for entrance into the boiler making apprenticeship programme. Furthermore, he encourages aspiring artisans to keep an eye out for bursaries, apprenticeships and scholarships, which can provide essential financial support during training. Chad-Leigh's experience as a young employee at SAS has been a transformative and memorable one. From the completion of his first tugboat project, witnessing his efforts materialize into a vessel, to his involvement on the current hydrographic survey vessel, he has been an integral part of ambitious undertakings. Chad-Leigh's responsibilities have encompassed diverse tasks, from steel cutting and gas welding to interpreting detailed project drawings.

Professionally and personally, Chad-Leigh's involvement in these projects has been pivotal in his growth. As one of the youngest members on the team, he gained valuable mentorship from experienced colleagues, improving his skills and fostering resilience in meeting targets. The shipbuilding industry not only provided him with financial stability but also empowered him to become self-sufficient. In celebration of Youth Month, Chad-Leigh offers words of encouragement to young individuals seeking employment or exploring career options. He emphasizes the value of hard work and underscores that there is no shame in starting from the bottom and working one's way up. Chad-Leigh encourages aspiring professionals to explore various career paths and seize opportunities with dedication and commitment. “There is no substitute for hard work. Explore the various career options available to you. It has not been an easy road but I have tried to make use of the opportunities given to me and I have been dedicated and committed to my work. I believe my hard work and diligence on the workshop floor has paid off and contributed to me moving into production planning. I am extremely grateful to SAS for the faith that they have placed in me to be a part of our vision in Building the African Marine Legacy. I am keen to learn and grow in this next phase of my career,” he said.