Youth Month: Useful resources to kickstart your career and find a job

South Africa’s staggering youth unemployment crisis has rightly been labelled by economists as a ticking time bomb, which, if not resolved, could lead to our very own Arab Spring. South Africa has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 was 63.9% in the first quarter of 2023. This is significantly higher than the national unemployment rate of 34.5%.

There are a number of factors that contribute to South Africa's high youth unemployment rate, including the lack of skills and training opportunities. Many young people in South Africa do not have the skills that are in demand by employers. This is due to a number of factors, including the poor quality of education, which does not equip young South Africans for a globalised fourth industrialised workforce and the lack of access to training programmes. The high youth unemployment rate in South Africa is a major problem and has a number of negative consequences, including poverty, inequality, and social unrest. It also has a negative impact on the country's economic growth. There are a number of things that can be done to address South Africa's high youth unemployment rate.

Social commentators and economists alike say that one important step is to improve the quality of education. This will ensure that young people have the skills that are in demand by employers. The government should also invest in training programs that will help young people develop the skills they need to get jobs. Another important step is to create more economic opportunities. The government should adopt policies that will stimulate economic growth and create jobs. The government should also focus on reducing inequality, as this will help to create a more level playing field for young people. The high youth unemployment rate in South Africa is a major challenge. However, it is not insurmountable. If the government takes the necessary steps, it can be overcome.

Despite the challenges, there is hope for the future. There are a number of initiatives underway that are aimed at addressing youth unemployment. These initiatives include: National Youth Development Agency (NYDA): The NYDA is a government agency that provides a variety of services to young people, including career counselling, training, and job placement assistance. Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator (HEYA): HEYA is a non-profit organisation that helps young people find employment through a variety of programmes, including training, mentorship, and job placement assistance. The Skills Portal is a government-funded website that provides free online courses and training resources to South Africans of all ages. The Department of Labour provides a variety of services to help young people find employment, including job search assistance, training, and apprenticeships. The Gauteng Film Commission offers a variety of programmes and resources to help young people get started in the film and television industry. My Hands and Heart is a non-profit organisation that provides volunteer opportunities to young people. In addition to these resources, there are many other ways for young people to find employment.

Here are a few tips: Network with people in your field. Attend industry events, join professional associations, and connect with people on LinkedIn. Build your skills. Take online courses, attend workshops, and get involved in projects that will help you develop your skills.

Tailor your resume and cover letter to each job you apply for. Make sure to highlight your skills and experience that are relevant to the position. Practise your interview skills. The more you practice, the more confident you will be when you interview for a job. Don't give up. The job search can be tough, but it's important to stay positive and keep trying.