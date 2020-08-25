Zero alcohol driving limit on SA roads by December – Mbalula

Cape Town – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula expects draft legislation which will prohibit motorists from consuming any alcohol before driving to be in place by December.

Mbalula stated this on Tuesday while introducing the new lockdown level 2 transport regulations. The National Road Traffic Amendment Bill was approved by the cabinet in March, but has yet to receive the green light from Parliament.

Mbalula indicated in November last year that a zero blood alcohol level for drivers and reducing national speed limits was being considered to reduce the carnage on SA’s roads.

It was proposed at the time that the speed limits on the country’s roads be reduced by 20km/h.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said it will hold a memorial service for three police officers killed in an accident involving a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday, the African News Agency reported.