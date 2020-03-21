South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases climbs to 240

Durban - South Africa recorded 240 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus on Saturday - 38 more than the day before. And in a new development, the Health Department announced that the Eastern Cape has its first confirmed case of coronavirus. The person is a 28-year-old woman who had travelled to Germany. The details of the cases are as follows: GAUTENG: 16



-A 55 year old male with pending travel history -A 26 year old male with pending travel history -A 34 year old female with pending travel history

-A 43 year old female with pending travel history - A 61 year old male with pending travel history

-A 6 year old female with pending travel history

-A 29 year old female with pending travel history

-A 45 year old female with pending travel history

-A 64 year old female with pending travel history

-A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia -A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands -A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy

-A 37 year old female with pending travel history

-A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands -A male who travelled to France

KWAZULU-NATAL:3



-A 59 year old male with pending travel history

-A 68 year old male with pending travel history

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA

EASTERN CAPE:1



-A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany

WESTERN CAPE:18



-A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland

-A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland

-A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland -A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 52 year old male with pending travel history

-A 44 year old male who travelled to USA

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain

-A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France -A 40 year old female with pending travel history

-A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland

-A 36 year old male with pending travel history

-A 55 year old female with pending travel history

-A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany -A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 34 year old male with pending travel history

Source: Department of Health



