South Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases climbs to 240
Durban - South Africa recorded 240 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus on Saturday - 38 more than the day before.
And in a new development, the Health Department announced that the Eastern Cape has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
The person is a 28-year-old woman who had travelled to Germany.
The details of the cases are as follows:
GAUTENG: 16
-A 55 year old male with pending travel history -A 26 year old male with pending travel history -A 34 year old female with pending travel history
-A 43 year old female with pending travel history - A 61 year old male with pending travel history
-A 6 year old female with pending travel history
-A 29 year old female with pending travel history
-A 45 year old female with pending travel history
-A 64 year old female with pending travel history
-A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia -A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK
-A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands -A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy
-A 37 year old female with pending travel history
-A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands -A male who travelled to France
KWAZULU-NATAL:3
-A 59 year old male with pending travel history
-A 68 year old male with pending travel history
-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA
EASTERN CAPE:1
-A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany
WESTERN CAPE:18
-A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland
-A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
-A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland -A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 52 year old male with pending travel history
-A 44 year old male who travelled to USA
-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain
-A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France -A 40 year old female with pending travel history
-A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland
-A 36 year old male with pending travel history
-A 55 year old female with pending travel history
-A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany -A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK
-A 34 year old male with pending travel history
