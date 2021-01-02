South Africa’s Covid-19 deaths reaches 29 175
Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll reached 29 175 deaths on Saturday.
This, after 288 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported on New Year’s Day.
In addition, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, in his daily Covid-19 statement revealed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa was now 1 088 889 with Gauteng leading the tally at 295 450.
The Eastern Cape has since the pandemic started reported 7 474 Covid-related deaths by Saturday, the Free State 2185 , Gauteng 5654, KwaZulu-Natal 4557, Mpumalanga 656, and Western Cape 656, Limpopo, 592, North West, 577 and the Northern Cape, 392.
The cumulative total of tests done to date is 6 706 231 with 46 913tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
According to the Health Department, te total recoveries are 897 704, representing a recovery rate of 82,4%.
There are currently 162 010 active cases of Covid-19 in South Africa.
Globally, 84.1m people have contracted Covid-19 as of Saturday, with 47.4m people recovering and 1.83m succumbing to the virus.
IOL