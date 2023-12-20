South Africa’s ruthless construction Mafia feels the government crackdown pinch

South Africa may be turning the corner in its battle against the construction Mafia that has cost the economy in excess of R68 billion and forced hundreds of engineers to leave the country due to not feeling safe. The number of violent incidents and work stoppages linked to the construction Mafia has decreased in KwaZulu-Natal which was at the epicentre of the disruptions, according to the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors.

Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors told Moneyweb that while there had been a decrease in the number of incidents related to construction Mafia, he urged for constructive dialogue and government intervention, particularly at the municipal level, to foster community involvement and transparency in construction projects. Mfebe revealed a disturbing trend: over 400 construction sites were disrupted between 2018 and 2022, leading to an exodus of skilled professionals and a tarnished industry reputation. The slow down in the number of incidents comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of 20 specialised task teams dedicated to combating the construction Mafia, along with illegal mining and infrastructure vandalism.

These teams, equipped with enhanced capabilities and substantial resources, have already achieved notable success, including over 600 arrests linked to the Mafia. Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Fannie Masemola have been instrumental in reinforcing these special task teams. Their efforts, coupled with the President's pledge for additional resources, signal a determined stance against these criminal elements. While the police continue to tackle the issue, Mfebe has called for a deeper examination of the underlying causes of the construction Mafia's rise.

According to the 2023 ENACT Organised Crime Index for Africa, the construction Mafia in South Africa bears the hallmarks of a Mafia-style group. Often parading as business forums or economic transformation groups, they have known leaders, identifiable membership and control the territories in which they operate. The construction Mafia is involved in large-scale systemic extortion. Its modus operandi is to invade construction sites across the country, demanding a percentage (usually 30%) of the project contract value and the employment of its members on these projects, the index read.

Elsie Snyman, CEO of Industry Insight, told Moneyweb that the industry had practically resigned themselves to accede to the Mafia's demands for project participation, often perceived as protection money. She advocates for the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to create databases of qualified local small enterprises, fostering legitimate business opportunities over criminality. Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Bernice Swarts echoed these sentiments in Parliament in October, outlining the government's intensified efforts to combat the Mafia.