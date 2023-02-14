Sparks expected to fly in Sona debate

Sparks are expected to fly when political parties debate the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Thursday. In the debate on Tuesday, the ANC has brought in its senior leaders, including Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela, to give details on the issues raised by Ramaphosa.

EFF leader Julius Malema is also expected to take part in the debate on Tuesday as well as DA leader John Steenhuisen. The Sona was disrupted by the EFF last Thursday, forcing the intervention of security officials. In his address, Ramaphosa focused the speech on the energy crisis and how the government planned to open up the electricity market to resolve the crisis.

He also announced the appointment of the Minister of Electricity, who will be the government’s point person at Eskom. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the minister of electricity would be a project manager who would ensure that things were done at Eskom and regularly report to the government. However, the new minister will be named when Ramaphosa announces his Cabinet reshuffle.

But opposition parties were not happy with the Sona, saying it lacked detail and there was nothing substantive on it. They said what Ramaphosa outlined were some of the things he had mentioned in his previous Sona’s. [email protected]

