Johannesburg - Former President Jacob Zuma has spent over R15 million of tax payers’ money defending the spy tapes matter in court since 2009.

These details were revealed in a letter sent to the DA by the State Attorney in response to the the party's threat to go to court to force the state to reveal how much Zuma had spent on legal fees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stopped the DA from taking legal action and has revealed the information to the party.

The DA now wants Zuma to pay back the money, standing at R15 300 250, as it believes tax payers’ money was used to keep Zuma from jail for crimes he committed before he was appointed president 2009.

READ MORE: DA wants access to Zuma 'spy tapes' submission

The party is taking the matter to court and has invited Ramaphosa to join the legal proceedings.

“As this money was spent by the Presidency, we call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to join our legal action to recover this money from Jacob Zuma. The new President cannot talk tough on corruption and wasteful spending, yet turn a blind eye to this blatant abuse of public funds by Jacob Zuma,” said the party.

Ramaphosa is expected to face a similar question from the EFF in Parliament on Wednesday as he attends his first question and answer session.

Politics Hub