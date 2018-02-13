Johannesburg - The ANC's Tuesday announcement that the party had decided to recall President Jacob Zuma was met with mixed reaction from numerous Gauteng residents.

Earlier on, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved to recall Zuma as state president.

He was briefing the media on the outcomes of Monday's special ANC NEC meeting at ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

Magashule also revealed that Zuma had requested a notice of three months but officials had noted the anxiety in the country.

Zuma is expected to respond on Wednesday.





Public reaction was mixed following Magashule's announcement, with some people welcoming the move and others blasting the movement for the ongoing confusion.

Among those to react with joy were Bridgette Tshehla and Karabo Kubyana, who said they were happy to hear of Zuma's exit.

"We're very happy that Zuma is leaving, it's about time. Can he not get three months, let him leave and give others a chance.

"He had his chance and must give others a chance," the ecstatic duo said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bridgette Tshehla and Karabo Kubyana react to Zuma's recall. Video: Khanyisile Ngcobo/IOL.

Adding to this was Tinyiko Maswangayi, who also said she was happy to see him go as the country needed change.

Not all reaction was positive however, with two ANC members slamming the party for the way the matter was handled.

Joe Mabote, an ANC member, said he was unhappy with the announcement because there was no clarity on the reason for the recall.

"We're still trying to find out what's the real reason for him to go... is it because of the media or what. We're still waiting for the NEC," he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Joe Mabote reacts to Zuma's recall. Video: Khanyisile Ngcobo/IOL.

Johannesburg Zone 4 Joe Qgabi branch member Sifiso Nkutha also expressed dissatisfaction, saying that recalling presidents was becoming a pattern within the ANC.

Nkutha called for an end to the pattern, expressing hope however, that the elected leadership would discontinue the trend.

Magashule's announcement comes after a marathon special ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Irene outside Pretoria that lasted into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

IOL