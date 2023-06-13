Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has ordered Optimum Coal Mine to pay back R6.9 million after failing to pay motor licensing fees and penalties. The Acknowledgement of Debt (AoD) agreement between the mine and the SIU emanates from a probe by the investigating unit under Proclamation R.37 of 2017, which authorised the unit to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the National and Provincial Departments of Transport.

The two parties signed an agreement that Optimum would pay back the money in six instalments. This relates to unpaid motor licensing fees and penalties incurred between January 2018 and November 2022. The non-payment of motor licensing fees is a contravention of Regulation 18 of the National Road Traffic Act of 1996. However, the SIU stated that the signing of the AoD does not exempt other legal processes from being actioned.

According to the unit, it obtained information from the Department of Transport and Road Traffic Management Centre as well as eNatis data about the number of vehicles the company owns. “After sifting through eNatis data, the SIU has determined that the department is owed the sum of R6 914 304.52 in respect of the trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum. “The SIU then wrote a letter of demand to Optimum to pay the licensing fees, arrears, and accumulated penalties on those vehicles. Optimum will pay the debt in six equal instalments of R1 152 384.09. The last payment will be in August 2023,” it said.