6 Best online casinos in South Africa

The online gambling industry is thriving in South Africa. The latest estimates have its annual gross revenue at around R35 billion, while every 10th citizen places bets or plays casino games.

These numbers grow yearly, and the same can be said about the number of online casinos in South Africa. Which is why minimumdepositcasinos.org has listed the best online casino sites in SA. Top Online Casino Sites in SA: Hollywoodbets: Best Mobile Casino

PlayOJO: Best Bonus Offer

Yeti Casino: Best Payout Rate Casino

Katsubet: Best Overall Online Casino

7Bit Casino: Best Deposit Method

Betway: Best Well-Established Casino Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets is a notable sports betting site. Even though it’s primarily a sportsbook, it also offers a great online casino. WELCOME OFFER: No deposit bonus of R25 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R50

BONUS TERMS: Sports bets; 24 hr limit WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, OZOW, Zapper, Instant EFT RATING: 4.6/5

Join Hollywoodbets today. Several regulatory bodies license it, including the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Limpopo Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Besides the no-deposit welcome offer, Hollywoodbets provides many other promotions, including tournaments and contests that constantly change.

7Bit Casino 7Bit Casino is the best Bitcoin online casino on the market. The site is owned by one of the more famous companies in iGaming, Dama N.V., and is licenced by Curacao.

WELCOME OFFER: 10 free spins for $1 + 100% up to US$300 or 1.5 BTC and 100 Free Spins MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R150 BONUS TERMS: 40x wagering

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, Skrill, NETELLER, Bitcoin RATING: 4.6/5 Join 7Bit Casino today.

7Bit Casino is a perfect site for players looking to take advantage of numerous bonuses. Yeti Casino

Yeti Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. It offers a wide range of quality casino games and a hefty welcome offer. WELCOME OFFER: 100% up to R3,333 and 100 free spins MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R100

BONUS TERMS: 40x wagering WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, Skrill, NETELLER, Paysafe RATING: 4.7/5

Join Yeti Casino today. Yeti Casino is great for players who want fast payouts - managing all payments within 24 hours. PlayOJO

PlayOJO is licenced by the international Malta Gaming Authority. Their unique promotions system will interest every South African. WELCOME OFFER: 50 free spins on Book of Dead MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R100

BONUS TERMS: No wagering WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, NETELLER, Paysafe, EcoPayz RATING: 4.7/5

The best part about PlayOJO is that it has zero wagering requirements. They consistently pay real cash, which is why their bonuses are smaller but ultimately more worthwhile than regular promotions. PlayOJO is the best online casino in South Africa for anyone looking for unique promotions and thousands of casino games to enjoy. Katsubet

Katsubet is one of the best online casinos in South Africa. Licenced by Curacao, it offers a full assortment of games and bonuses. WELCOME OFFER: 100% up to US$400 or 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R300

BONUS TERMS: 45x wagering WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, Skrill, Bitcoin, EcoPayz RATING: 4.3/5

Promotions at Katsubet are impressive. In addition to the welcome offer, you’ll get to claim various special holiday offers, provider-specific promos, a birthday bonus, a high roller offer, and reload bonuses. Katsubet is a perfect solution for any casino player looking to get a rewarding and well-rounded online gambling experience. Betway Casino

Betway is a famous online sportsbook that also happens to have an online casino section for South African players. WELCOME OFFER: 100% up to R2,000 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R300

BONUS TERMS: 30x wagering WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, i-Pay, SiD, OTT voucher RATING: 4.4/5

Betway boasts regular payouts, quality games, generous bonuses, and an overall high-quality experience. FAQ: Online Casinos in South Africa Are online casinos legal in South Africa?

In short, they are. The laws are not entirely clear, but local regulatory bodies still manage gambling licences. The important thing is that players are not prosecuted for joining online casinos and playing with real money. How secure are the best online casinos in South Africa? All online casinos in South Africa need to be licensed and have a valid license from the National Gambling Board and must follow the Gambling Act of 2004. All casinos must also have a valid SSL certificate to ensure player privacy and security.