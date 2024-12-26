99c for school shoes, that’s Almost Unbelievable!

PEP has collaborated with FNB to launch an incredible initiative just in time for the back-to-school season. From 26 December, families with FNB cards and PEP +more rewards can purchase school shoes for just 99c—yes, less than R1—thanks to an unbeatable saving of R129 on PEP’s Student Prince Synthetic school shoes.

PEP recognises the importance of school uniforms in promoting confidence and a sense of belonging. That's why they are supporting parents in ensuring their children look and feel their best. PEP already offers the lowest prices on Back-to-School essentials, but this collaboration enables the retailer to provide even greater value to South African parents.

To qualify for the offer, customers simply have to spend R300 or more, pay with any FNB card and scan their PEP + more rewards card. This unbelievable deal is available to the first 155 000 qualifying customers (while stocks last, 1 deal per customer). Angela Beukes, Head of Marketing at PEP, is ecstatic with this first-of-its-kind collaboration: "This is more than just a discount; it’s our way of further supporting the resilience and resourcefulness of our customers. Thanks to FNB, we’re making it possible for more families to provide quality school essentials for their children, ensuring that they step into 2025 with confidence."