Arçelik introduces Beko to SA as part of ambitious R1bn expansion into Africa

Global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik is expanding its portfolio in southern Africa by adding Beko to its local portfolio. Brands under the Arçelik umbrella in South Africa now include Defy, Grundig and Beko.

Beko is a leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and the number one large home appliances brand in the UK. It was launched here in South Africa with two stand-alone stores – one in Johannesburg and the other in Durban. And there is significant further investment planned. With middle-class consumers being the primary target market for Arçelik’s products, the group’s plans show that despite the economic slowdown wrought by Covid-19, there is still a robust appetite for home appliances. Arçelik currently employs more than 2 700 people in South Africa, with two manufacturing facilities. It is the largest manufacturer of major domestic appliances in sub-Saharan Africa.

Arçelik has made a R1.3billion investment in Defy Appliances since 2011 - and will invest a further R1bn over the next 5 years with the inclusion of Beko to the market. “Arçelik’s growth strategy is to expand into regions where the middle class is growing exponentially. We see huge economic growth potential in Africa, and it is at the forefront of our expansion plans. This is why we have already made significant investment in the continent with, for example, our purchase of Defy in 2011 - and we are continuing to invest and grow our business in this region,” says Rajan Gungiah, Beko Regional Marketing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to selling through premium independent retailers, Beko plans to open an additional eight to 10 stores over the next three years that will be operated by local business partners. As the local business grows, it will create jobs within warehousing, logistics, sales, marketing and services. Eventually, Beko also plans to start manufacturing locally, which will create further employment. As a pioneer of technological transformation, Beko uses digital learning tools and a social learning platform to train and develop employees.

Rajan Gungiah, regional marketing director for Sub-Saharan Africa, inside Beko’s new store at the Design Quarter in Fourways. Africa’s current population of around 1.2 billion is projected to reach 1.7 billion by 2030, with 80% of this population growth occurring in cities – making it the fastest urbanising region in the world. Consumer spending on the continent is projected to increase to US$2.2 trillion by 2030. Arçelik’s purchase of Defy was the largest industrial investment yet made from Turkey into Africa. Following this acquisition, the group has invested significantly in manufacturing facilities, product range, quality and design, and is increasing vertical integration in key markets. Based on this strategy, Arçelik now has assembly lines in Sudan and Ethiopia to support distribution in those countries. Beko is already available in 20 African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritius and many others. Beko’s focus has been on making healthy living convenient for consumers via a wide range of appliances that support families in making healthy choices. It has broadened its brand mission to recognise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, and is committed to protecting the earth by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production. It encourages competitors to follow suit.

“We work hard to contribute towards a healthier planet by developing products that reduce waste. As a responsible manufacturer, we are acutely aware of the challenges the region faces, including energy and water scarcity. We firmly believe in the potential of this continent and are responding to these issues by investing in appliances that are designed with Africa in mind,” adds Gungiah. Arçelik has invested strongly in renewable materials and has committed to ambitious targets for greenhouse gas reduction. For instance, it has developed all-biological polylactic plastics with high temperature and degradation resistance, as well as bio-based hard polyurethane foam insulation material, which is already being used in some products and in a solar fridge for markets with an uncertain power supply. In another innovation, fishnet material is used for oven doors and display covers. Arçelik’s vision is “Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.” Its global production operations were carbon neutral in 2019 and 2020, and its targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. The company has committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030, compared to a base year of 2018. Additionally, it has set scope 3 commitments based on the International Energy Agency’s greenhouse gas emission factor projections. This target aligns with the scenario to keep climate change to under 1.5 degrees worldwide - and the company challenges competitors to follow suit. As a result, Arçelik is one of the most sustainable companies in its sector. It was included in the Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies and was named the world’s most sustainable appliance manufacturer by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.