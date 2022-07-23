Baher Al-Damasy - young pilot paves the way for business investment and development

Several strategies to expand on a new array of strengths, explore unique territories, and strengthen competitive advantages with untapped potential have inspired the entrepreneurship journey of young South African-based businessman, Baher Al-Damasy.
Born on July 26, 1992 in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Al-Damasy started his career at the age of 19 when he obtained his international pilot’s licence and became the youngest CEO of an aviation academy in Africa and The Middle East, accredited by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
South Africa has given investors the space to make unanticipated, market-tested contributions to an evolving economy - thereby providing a gateway for potential foreign and intra-African investments.
Al-Damasy has made enormous efforts to improving, enriching, and raising the name of South Africa through achieving government assurance for growth in business, trade, and investment in order to provide opportunities to consolidate and advance strategic partnerships and broaden co-operation in matters of investment and socio-economic development.
Described as an icon in the corporate world, he is set to grow South Africa’s economy “with Egyptian hands”, while promoting Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment in his employment strategies.
Business profile
Al-Damasy founded a self-named, state-of-the-art investment and development group of companies called the BD Group, headquartered in Gauteng, South Africa.
He invented a unique, global methodology that has achieved major success in the business investment sector. This distinctive method has placed the BD Group in a unique, competitive position in the corporate world.
Business ventures
Al-Damasy’s motto - “it is never enough, there is more to success” - has inspired the growth of many subsidiaries in diverse industries such as building supplies, construction, aviation training, jet operations, travel and tourism, automotive, import and export, as well as restaurant and hotels that showcase Middle Eastern culture and style.
He has established a strong network of international business relationships around Africa, the Middle East and the world. This has established his reputation for providing unique services to shareholders, partners and clients - boosting the economy through enhanced exports and expansion into global markets. He has extensive experience in assessing the feasibility of emerging markets, and providing opportunities for investors to enter these markets, grow profits and manage potential risks. His group of companies is therefore set to become a significant player in world markets, while creating multiple opportunities in different sectors.
Experts view that the cumulative growth of the Al-Damasy Group in 2023 will constitute a qualitative leap in the number of companies and the areas in which it is affiliated. According to international reports, there are opportunities for growth in other areas such as chemical waste, fuel recycling and medical equipment. Despite recent global events, the future appears to be more optimistic and positive - which the Group is working tirelessly towards being a part of.
