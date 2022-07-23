Baher Al-Damasy - young pilot paves the way for business investment and development

Several strategies to expand on a new array of strengths, explore unique territories, and strengthen competitive advantages with untapped potential have inspired the entrepreneurship journey of young South African-based businessman, Baher Al-Damasy.

Born on July 26, 1992 in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Al-Damasy started his career at the age of 19 when he obtained his international pilot’s licence and became the youngest CEO of an aviation academy in Africa and The Middle East, accredited by the South African Civil Aviation Authority. South Africa has given investors the space to make unanticipated, market-tested contributions to an evolving economy - thereby providing a gateway for potential foreign and intra-African investments. Al-Damasy has made enormous efforts to improving, enriching, and raising the name of South Africa through achieving government assurance for growth in business, trade, and investment in order to provide opportunities to consolidate and advance strategic partnerships and broaden co-operation in matters of investment and socio-economic development.

Described as an icon in the corporate world, he is set to grow South Africa’s economy “with Egyptian hands”, while promoting Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment in his employment strategies. Business profile Al-Damasy founded a self-named, state-of-the-art investment and development group of companies called the BD Group, headquartered in Gauteng, South Africa.

He invented a unique, global methodology that has achieved major success in the business investment sector. This distinctive method has placed the BD Group in a unique, competitive position in the corporate world. Business ventures Al-Damasy’s motto - “it is never enough, there is more to success” - has inspired the growth of many subsidiaries in diverse industries such as building supplies, construction, aviation training, jet operations, travel and tourism, automotive, import and export, as well as restaurant and hotels that showcase Middle Eastern culture and style.

