Bishop Lavis High School learners win international tourism research competition

Two Grade 11 learners from Bishop Lavis High School in Cape Town will be jetting off to London, England where they will be representing South Africa at the annual International Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP) Tourism Teacher and Student Conference from December 4 to 7, 2022. The GTTP, along with 17 member countries across the world, runs an annual international tourism research competition. Member countries research the same topic and the winners from each country get an opportunity to travel to London to present their research findings.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maxs Norman (18) and Conway Bailey (17), supported by their Tourism teacher Karin Nandoo, conducted research on the international topic “Responsible tourism post-Covid-19”. The learners utilised the Intaka Island at Century City in Cape Town as a case study, and explored how it dealt with Covid-19 and the ways in which tourism had been reshaped as a result. They described the island as one of the most beautiful combinations of a natural and man-made island that offers a “Venice in Cape Town” experience to tourists. They decided to aptly name their research “Venice in Cape Town”. Although the tourism sector was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with many losing their livelihoods, the learners’ research found that the business had been able to retain the jobs of its 112 employees, while operating responsibly. Deputy Tourism Minister, Fish Mahlalela honoured the two learners and their teacher at the 13th National Tourism Careers Expo held at Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec on September 30 to October 2, 2022. While handing over their certificates and prizes, Mahlalela said the tourism sector was in need of young, innovative, critical thinkers to take the sector forward.

“The global move towards sustainable tourism makes the sector an enabler that can unlock local economic development and opportunities, while addressing climate change and community upliftment. The youth have a critical role to play in building an inclusive and sustainable sector through research, technology and innovation. We congratulate these young men and wish them well as they represent our country internationally,” he said. In addition to the conference experience, their visit to London will include a treasure hunt, some free time to explore London and a prestigious gala evening with GTTP’s global partners. This will be their first international trip, and excitement is running high. For further information, contact Elsabe Engelbrecht, GTTP-SA national director on 072 649 1800 or email: [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Follow Global Travel and Tourism Partnership South Africa on Facebook. For NTCE highlights visit: www.tourismcareersexpo.co.za