China Energy Longyuan South Africa hosts 2021 open day event

China Energy Longyuan South Africa’s 2021 open day event was held in December under the theme, “Together, we will go further and live better.” The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is an uplifting story of inquiry and creativity – and one that was particularly relevant to this year’s event. It tells the story of 14-year-old William Kamkwamba, whose village in Malawi was hit by a severe drought, resulting in all the crops failing. By persevering against the odds, William built a functioning windmill out of junkyard scrap, and became a local hero who managed to harness the wind and save his village.

When Longyuan South Africa of China Energy won the bid for the De Aar and De Aar II North Wind Power Projects (the projects) in 2013, their experience was similar to Williams’. China Longyuan is the world’s largest wind power investor and operator, with more than 22 000 megawatts installed wind capacity. Longyuan SA, its subsidiary, invests and operates one of the largest wind power plants in South Africa. Since commercial operations began in October 2017, the projects have been under safe operation at all times, and can generate more than 750 GWh electricity each year to more than 300 000 households - effectively alleviating local power shortages.

The theme for the 2021 open day event was “Together, we will go further and live better”. After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, Longyuan SA established close communications with the local governments and relevant health departments of the Northern and Western Cape Provinces, with the aim of assisting with pandemic prevention and protection, and donating funds and supplies. To date, Longyuan SA has donated more than R4 million to all levels of government, health departments, hospitals and communities in South Africa.

In addition, Longyuan SA procured a medical bus equipped with a full array of specialised medical equipment plus a team of professional doctors and nurses, which is deployed for free by the health department of Northern Cape Province to provide free medical services to local communities. To date, more than 90 000 free dental, eye and primary health care services have been provided, including nearly 50 000 Covid screenings and 780 Covid vaccinations administered. Since the founding of Longyuan SA in South Africa, the company has established and operates three early childhood education centres for the local community, and has donated six classrooms and teaching facilities, with more than 320 local children having been admitted to these schools to date.

In accordance with the needs of the De Aar Regional Football Association, Longyuan SA assisted them to overcome difficulties brought about by the pandemic and ensured that the stadium was renovated with first-class standards in-mind. The renovated stadium includes a football field, four netball courts, and other facilities such as stands and locker rooms, with a total investment of about R9 million. Longyuan SA is wholeheartedly committed to supporting the development of local sports and has sponsored more than 40 men’s football clubs and 13 women’s football clubs, benefiting more than 900 athletes in total. Longyuan SA of China Energy is dedicated to working tirelessly in the field of wind-power, with the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity, so that the fire of peace is passed down from generation to generation.