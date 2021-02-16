Chinese city donates PPE to City of Cape Town

Cape Town - Jinhua Municipal City in China has donated 19 boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the City of Cape Town.

The 20 520 FFP 2 masks were handed over to Alderman Dan Plato, Mayor of the City of Cape Town, and Jemayne Andrews, the Mayor’s Office Director by Umesh Bawa, Director of the University of the Western Cape’s International Office; Dr Zeng Liren and Iris Wu, representatives of the Confucius Institute for Chinese Medicine at UWC.

Mayor Dan Plato expressed his gratitude to Jinhua City for their profound friendship. He said that Cape Town has been affected by Covid-19 pandemic for almost a year and it has dealt a huge blow to the city's economy.

This donation from Jinhua City demonstrates the deep friendship between two countries and the people of the two cities, Plato said. He expressed the hope that after the pandemic is over, economic and trade cooperation between China and South Africa could be further strengthened and developed.

Bawa and Plato agreed that UWC will help young South Africans who want to study in China, assist them to apply for scholarships, and to continue the education and culture exchange program.