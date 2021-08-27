ClimateX announced - a global initiative targeted to youth around the world

The ClimateX Summit will take place October 25 – 29, building upon the momentum of multiple global climate events this fall, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). ClimateX will focus on the interconnection between climate and four areas: Nature & Biodiversity, Food & Health, Energy, and Transportation.

Voice: ClimateX will provide a worldwide forum for young leaders to elevate their voices and advocate for global climate action. Young people who are interested in viewing or participating in Climate X events can go to http://climatex2021.gauc.net/ For more enquiries of the Summit, please email:[email protected]

About GAUC In response to the urgent challenges presented by global climate change, the world’s leading universities are called on to play a critical role. During the World Economic Forum in 2019, eight world-famous universities jointly launched the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC).