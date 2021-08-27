ClimateX announced - a global initiative targeted to youth around the world
The ClimateX Summit will take place October 25 – 29, building upon the momentum of multiple global climate events this fall, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
ClimateX will focus on the interconnection between climate and four areas: Nature & Biodiversity, Food & Health, Energy, and Transportation.
The ClimateX Summit will be structured under three tracks: Academic, Action and Voices.
ClimateX will provide a worldwide forum for young leaders to elevate their voices and advocate for global climate action. Young people who are interested in viewing or participating in Climate X events can go to http://climatex2021.gauc.net/
For more enquiries of the Summit, please email:[email protected]
About GAUC
In response to the urgent challenges presented by global climate change, the world’s leading universities are called on to play a critical role. During the World Economic Forum in 2019, eight world-famous universities jointly launched the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC).
Currently, GAUC has 15 member universities, including Australian National University, University of California, Berkeley, University of Cambridge, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Imperial College London, Indian Institute of Science, London School of Economics and Political Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sciences Po, Stellenbosch University, University of Tokyo, Tsinghua University, University of Oxford, Columbia University and Yale University.
The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) was formally established on May 29th, 2019.
The mission of the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate is to advance climate change solutions through research, education, and public outreach, and to partner with industry, non-profit and government organizations to promote rapid implementation from local to global scales. GAUC will pursue this mission by promoting exchange and cooperation among member universities and providing leadership of global higher education efforts addressing climate change.