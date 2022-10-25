CPC unveils new top leadership for new journey toward modernization

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday unveiled its new top leadership, which will lead the world's most populous nation on its new journey toward a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the first plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee following the Party's twice-a-decade national congress. Greeted by rapturous rounds of applause, Xi led Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi onto a red-carpeted stage at the Great Hall of the People. They are members of the newly-elected Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

According to the Party Constitution, the highest leading bodies of the Party are the National Congress and the Central Committee which it elects. Between plenary sessions of the Central Committee, the Political Bureau and its Standing Committee shall exercise the functions and powers of the Central Committee. The 20th CPC Central Committee was elected Saturday at the closing session of the 20th CPC National Congress. Speaking to over 600 journalists from home and abroad, Xi hailed the congress as one that held high its banner, pooled all the strength, and promoted solidarity and dedication.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the other newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong) Xi expressed gratitude for the trust the whole Party has placed in the new central leadership. "We shall keep in mind the Party's nature and purpose and our own mission and responsibility, and work diligently in the performance of our duty, to prove worthy of the great trust of the Party and our people," he said.

Xi said China, having completed its building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, is now taking confident strides on a new journey to turn China into a modern socialist country in all respects. That journey, one that is "filled with glories and dreams," will see China advance toward the second centenary goal, and embrace the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said. In its two-step strategic plan, the CPC aims to basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035, and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

The world's second largest economy is walking on a model of modernization that has not been seen before -- the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development. "This is a great yet enormous undertaking. The enormity of the task is what makes it great and infinitely glorious," Xi said. He said the CPC and the Chinese people have sought long and hard to pursue a Chinese path to modernization, and the Party must always act for the people on the journey ahead and rely on them in everything it does.

"We will always ride out the storm with our people and stay heart to heart with them, taking their priorities as ours and acting on their wishes. We will continue the hard work to turn their aspiration for a better life into a living reality," he said. His emphasis on the people echoed a report Xi delivered to the 20th CPC National Congress, hailing the great achievements of the new era, which came from "the collective dedication and hard work" of the CPC and the Chinese people. In the past decade, China's GDP has grown from 54 trillion yuan (about 7.6 trillion U.S. dollars) to 114 trillion yuan and come to account for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points. China has remained the world's second largest economy, and its per capita GDP has risen from 39,800 yuan to 81,000 yuan.

The country has eradicated absolute poverty, and built the largest education, social security, and healthcare systems in the world. It has also joined the ranks of the world's innovators, while achieving an overwhelming victory and fully consolidating the gains in the fight against corruption. But Xi said the Party cannot rest on its laurels just yet.

The just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress came at a time when the world is undergoing accelerating changes unseen in a century, and a new phase of uncertainty and transformation. China has entered a period of development in which strategic opportunities, risks, and challenges are concurrent, and uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising, Xi said in the report to the congress. "Confronted with new challenges and tests on the journey ahead, we must remain on high alert and stay sober-minded and prudent like a student sitting for a never-ending exam," he told journalists Sunday.

"We must make sure that our century-old Party will become ever more vigorous through self-reform and continue to be the strong backbone that the Chinese people can lean on at all times," he said. The journey ahead is long and arduous, but with determined steps, "we will reach our destination," he said. "We'll not be daunted by high winds, choppy waters or even dangerous storms, for the people will always have our back and give us confidence," Xi said.

He went on to express China's commitment to further promoting the building of a human community with a shared future. "We will work with peoples of all other countries to champion humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom to safeguard global peace and promote global development, and keep promoting the building of a human community with a shared future," Xi said. Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development, he said, adding that the Chinese economy would remain on the positive trajectory over the long run, and that the country will open its door wider to the rest of the world.