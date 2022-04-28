De Aar hosts another successful sports day with the help of Longyuan

On Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th, Junior Primêre Skool De Aar organized a very successful sports weekend.
The first matches had already begun on Friday, April 7, 2022. There was some fantastic netball and rugby played, and the atmosphere was positive. Six different schools participated.
Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd donated rugby jerseys, which made the rugby players seem proud and professional among the various contributions and sponsorships the sports day received.
During the two days, the local medical staff also assisted the school, and no serious injuries were reported. The school is also very grateful for this.
The parents were quite helpful during the sports day, and the weekend as a whole went off without a hitch.
The sports day was undeniably a success, and Junior Primêre Skool De Aar and its parents may be proud of everyone who contributed to its success. The school would also want to thank everyone who contributed to the day's success.