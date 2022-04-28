De Aar hosts another successful sports day with the help of Longyuan

The first matches had already begun on Friday, April 7, 2022. There was some fantastic netball and rugby played, and the atmosphere was positive. Six different schools participated.

Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd donated rugby jerseys, which made the rugby players seem proud and professional among the various contributions and sponsorships the sports day received.

During the two days, the local medical staff also assisted the school, and no serious injuries were reported. The school is also very grateful for this.