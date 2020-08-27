Development of Bhangazi Cultural Tourism Lodge within the Isimangaliso Wetland Park: Release of draft BAR for public comment

DEFF Reference: 14/12/16/3/3/1/2015 ERM Reference Number: 0282731 BASIC ASSESSMENT FOR THE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT OF BHANGAZI CULTURAL TOURISM LODGE WITHIN THE ISIMANGALISO WETLAND PARK, KWAZULU-NATAL RELEASE OF THE DRAFT BASIC ASSESSMENT REPORT FOR PUBLIC COMMENT Bhangazi Community Trust was granted permission, by the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, to develop a tourism facility within iSimangaliso Wetland Park (which is a World Heritage Site). In an effort to exercise this right, the Bhangazi Trust proposes to develop a Cultural Heritage Lodge on the 9.94 ha piece of land allocated, which will consist of 68 sleeping units including staffing quarters. The site is located along the Main Road to Cape Vidal in the Mtubatuba Local Municipality within the uMkhanyakude District Municipality. It lies along the fringe of a small south eastern extension of Lake Bhangazi, just west of the St Lucia road before it crosses the coastal dune belt to Cape Vidal.

Notice is hereby given that the Bhangazi Community Trust is running an Environmental Authorisation process, under the jurisdiction of the National Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF, formerly the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA)) in accordance with the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (No. 107 of 1998), as amended, and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations (Government Notice R. 326). The Project will require Environmental Authorisation through a Basic Assessment (BA) in terms of NEMA as the following activities are triggered:

Project Activities

GN R 324 Activity 4, 6, 12, 14

GN R 327 Activity 12, 30

Environmental Resources Management (ERM) has been appointed as the independent Environmental Assessment Practitioner (EAP) office to undertake the Basic Assessment and associated Public Participation Processes in light of the triggered activities. The DEFF initially rejected the application for EA on 30 October 2019, however, the decision was overturned following the appeals process which resulted in a revised layout. The BAR has been updated based on changes to the layout and comments garnered during the appeals process.

In this regard, the updated Basic Assessment Report is available for comment from 27 August 2020 to 19 October 2020 (i.e. a 51 day comment period) and can be accessed electronically from the project website at the following link: https://www.erm.com/bhangazi-lodge-ba/ or requested from ERM (for email transmission).

Stakeholders are invited to register as Interested and Affected Parties (I&APs) and to participate in the Basic Assessment process by identifying issues of concern and providing suggestions to enhance benefits of the project.

Registered I&APs will be kept informed throughout the process.

To register as an I&AP, submit comments, and to obtain more information, please contact ERM using the details below:

Stephanie Gopaul

Tel: 031 265 0033

Email: [email protected]

Project website: https://www.erm.com/bhangazi-lodge-ba/