Educo Academy’s innovative Learn & Earn Program opens up to all South Africans

Educo Solutions, the organisation that supplies accredited education to people across South Africa, has just launched an exciting, enabling program that gives participants over the age of 18 an opportunity to make money whilst studying. The Learn & Earn Program available on Educo Academy’s app, which you can download from the Apple App store or the Google Play Store, allows people to participate in the program from anywhere in SA. The Learn & Earn Program costs only R250 per month, making it one of the most affordable options on the market. This monthly cost is offset by innovative income-earning opportunities that make it possible for students to start making money within the first month of beginning the program. To achieve this, Educo Academy has partnered with industry-leading companies and institutions, like The Unlimited in the cellular airtime and data space and Thomas Robert exclusive fragrances in the lifestyle space, forming a thriving network that students will be able to access when signing up. This win-win situation means that students will learn critical skills to make them employment-prepared, as well as be given real opportunities to start working, gain experience, earn money and change their lives.

All a person needs is a device to connect to the Educo Academy app. Successfully registered and enrolled participants receive The Unlimited SIM card from Educo, which allows for data free access to the app, assisting those who don't have access to free wifi or have no data.

The Unlimited SIM card includes an initial R100 free airtime for participants, and then Double Data and Airtime when students top up. This innovation in remote learning opens up the services to the entire nation.

Educo Academy Learn & Earn Program participants based in Gauteng have the opportunity to partake in additional face to face training and support at existing learning centres situated in Alex Mall, Protea Glen Shopping Mall, Diepkloof Square Shopping Centre and the Libridge Building, Braamfontein.

Using the Educo Academy app is, however, sufficient for students to complete the program. Each student is assigned to a facilitator who offers support on WhatsApp.

The Learn & Earn Program has been designed to give participants a head start when it comes to employment opportunities, but the onus is on them to put in the effort and make the program work best for them.

Educo Academy have made the affordable cost of the Learn & Earn program easy to pay for with an array of platforms including OZOW, PAYFAST and 1ForYou Vouchers. The 1ForYou vouchers are particularly exciting as this means education is available on your digital doorstep, where you can safely pay cash, and credit cards are not required.

1ForYou vouchers are available from over 190 000 Flash Traders country wide as well as leading retail outlets including: PEP, Ackermans, Shoprite, Checkers, Ok, uSave and Dealz.

* For more information or to enrol, please visit: www.educoacademy.co.za