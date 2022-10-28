Game drops huge deals for YiWeekend Enkulu this October

In an effort to help meet customer needs in a time where budgets are constrained, Game has announced YiWeekend Enkulu – translated to ‘the big weekend’ – a weekend dedicated to offering customers unbeatable deals from 29 to 31 October 2022.

Valid only during the big weekend, Game customers can expect deep discounts on best-sellers and holiday must-haves including HD TVs, electronics, clothing, liquor, camping, baby, and home essentials.

DJ Happy Gal plays for Gateway shoppers in Durban – between 13:00 and 14:00.

In-store shoppers can also expect performances by some of the country’s most loved DJs in selected stores. KayGee The Vibe will entertain Soweto shoppers in Jabulani mall, while DJ Happy Gal plays for Gateway shoppers in Durban – between 13:00 and 14:00. “Our shoppers continue to look for deep discounts as part of their monthly bargain hunting activities, and this sale will assist them in ensuring their pay-day budgets can stretch even further,” says Katherine Madley, Game’s Vice President of Marketing.” This becomes even more important in the last quarter of the year, as shoppers gear up for the festive season.”