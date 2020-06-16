Give someone else a tomorrow by donating blood

The South African Blood Bank Service is appealing to the youth of South Africa to give another person the opportunity to live and see another day by becoming a blood donor and donating blood on a regular basis.

There are numerous benefits to donating blood.

Not only are you giving somebody else an opportunity to live, donating blood helps to discover any red flags as before every blood donation your iron level and blood pressure will be checked and your pulse taken.

Donating blood also reduces the risk of heart disease and cholestrol plus it burns calories.

So go on ... give someone else a chance at tomorrow by donating blood.