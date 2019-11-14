Gambling is often known as the 'Unlike other Hidden Addiction' addictions, as problem gamblers do not display physical signs. Pic: Supplied/Alexey Tulenkov

It is that time of the year again, filled with glamour, high rollers and opulent settings. The South African gambling industry provides endless gambling and entertainment to those willing to pay for it. Gambling remains a vibrant and exciting sector, but it has its challenges such as, disordered and irresponsible gambling especially over the festive season.

The festive season may be full of fun and family gatherings. But for those experiencing or recovering from a gambling problem, it's also a season full of temptations.

For most people who engage in it, gambling is a harmless leisure activity that may yield public benefits its such as contribution to government taxes/levies, employment opportunities and tourism. For some people who gamble responsibly it is relaxing and has no impact on their lives.

However, a study conducted by the South African Responsible Gambling (SARGF) in 2011 shows that about 3% of the population are considered to be problem gamblers and 0.5% are living with addiction problems.





Here are some responsible gambling tips to keep the games fun:

♠ Budget very carefully: By ensuring that you know exactly how much you have to spend, it becomes much easier to simply draw that amount of money in cash, and to leave your credit card at home and out of reach of temptation.

♠ Stay social! Gambling alone is usually one of the signs of addiction.

♠ If you want to know how to gamble responsibly, allocate a certain amount of time in the casino to avoid overspending.

♠ Don't 'chase' losses by gambling more.

♠ Have realistic expectations of what gambling will accomplish – it will not help you pay your debts and bills, but it will provide a few hours of fun.

♠ Avoid drinking alcohol when gambling, as it impairs decision-making and can lead to overspending.

♠ Keep a separate account for gambling money, so that it cannot be drawn from your main account and so that it is easier to keep track of your spending.

♠ Always play only one machine at a time – playing multiple machines at once is bound to cause overspending.

♠ Don't borrow money to gamble – as the saying goes, “Don't play with money you don't have.”

♠ Gamble during the good times – when you feel positive and happy, rather than during difficult times. When depressed, angry, or under pressure, gambling

becomes a high-risk situation.