Hollywoodbets partners with Youth Employment Service to commemorate Youth Day.

In celebration of Youth Day, Hollywoodbets joined forces with YES to continue with their programme that aims to empower future leaders. For the third year running, the programme will give unemployed youth the opportunity to gain the necessary skills and abilities to enter the workplace. YES is a business-led collaboration which is aimed at addressing the issue of youth unemployment in South Africa. The organisation’s 12-month quality work experience programme offers them a toolkit, which includes devices that allow for the access of workplace modules and courses. The young recipients will be placed at Hollywoodbets in different provinces and various departments, where team members will mentor them for the year. At the end of the programme, they will receive reference letters, CVs and certificates of completion.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since 2020, Hollywoodbets have assisted a total of 66 youth through the YES programme. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in unemployment and a lack of opportunities. This year, Hollywoodbets is proud to double their intake to 74 youth, in an effort to improve employment opportunities in the country. The 2022 programme announcement took place on 15 June 2022 at Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg. Representatives from Hollywoodbets and YES, as well as some of the youth candidates, were in attendance. The programme included the presence of Ayanda Borotho, a South African Television Personality and Humanitarian, who provided a motivational speech to uplift the youth. “Hiring youth internally through YES is a great way to test if young people fit within an organisation. The 12-month contract these young people are offered, enables businesses to find the real gems who can add value to their companies. The GBS and gaming industries have been highlighted as sunrise industries, which will help bolster the economy and create thousands of jobs. We are so excited that our YES Youth are at the forefront of these future-facing opportunities through our partnership with Hollywoodbets,” said acting COO at YES, Leanne Emery Hunter.

Story continues below Advertisement