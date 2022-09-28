IIE MSA introduces IIE Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education

Early Childhood Development (ECD) has been identified as one of the building blocks for a successful school career – which makes this a crucial stage in every child’s education. With a new Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education (HCECCE), IIE MSA is offering individuals an entry into this exciting and dynamic field. The IIE Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education has been developed with an eye for equipping students with the basic knowledge, cognitive and conceptual tools required to further advance their studies in ECD, says André Lubbe, Campus Head at IIE MSA.

“This is an ideal choice for people who wish to focus their studies on the educational requirements of children from birth to the age of four. Paving the way for employment opportunities such as au pairing, working as a beginner ECD facilitator or practitioner, preschool teacher’s aid or aftercare assistant,” says Lubbe. The qualification is one of three new offerings at IIE MSA’s recently launched School of Education, alongside a Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching and a Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching. “These qualifications enable us to cover almost the entire spectrum of teaching at primary school level,” says Lubbe.

Interested students should be in possession of a National Senior Certificate, National Senior Certificate (Vocational), Senior Certificate or Senior Certificate (Amended), or National Senior Certificate for Adults. International students who hold a SAQA Evaluation Certificate with NSC Level 4 equivalence may also apply. Lubbe adds that IIE MSA is excited to be able to play a role in developing a new generation of teachers in South Africa. “The country’s educational challenges have been well documented. One of the most important ways we can correct this is by equipping our teachers with outstanding skills, so that they can tackle the new world that will be ushered in by the Fourth Industrial Revolution – and prepare our children to face this future.” This is especially important for ECD practitioners, as this stage of education lays the foundation for learning initiatives to come.

“A solid grounding in ECD directly impacts the adults our children become, with immediate benefits for emotional and social development but even affecting their eventual earning potential,” says Lubbe. This has implications for a country’s economic development, too. This is why ECD is a particular concern in South Africa. “It’s a privilege to be able to make a contribution to the future of our country’s children in this manner. Our Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education encourages our students to take their interest in this critical area further – but, even if they do not wish to pursue further studies, they will have gained skills which will make them employable in their field of interest,” continues Lubbe.

