It’s the time for giving - and for Greensleeves Children’s Trust, it’s a time for winning

Each year as the festive season draws nearer, MTN, “SA’s best network”, works hard to brighten the lives of as many South Africans as possible. While it’s been a long and hard year for millions across the country, for the Greensleeves Children’s Trust in East London it’s been especially difficult. The Greensleeves Children’s Trust is a non-profit organisation which cares for, homes, fosters and educates 76 orphaned and abandoned children on its smallholding - all without government funding.

In desperate need of a win this year, the trust and the children in its care were the recipients of MTN’s most recent “win” in the form of a year-end party complete with food, party packs, jumping castles, balloon sculptors and entertainment by Vinny Nogamene, Algoa FM’s drive show host, accompanied by the station’s Hit Mobile. Each child received a selection of personalised gifts and a bag full of stationery supplies for their schooling. The trust received stationery supplies for the school, seven laptops for its computer centre complete with MTN wi-fi connectivity for a year, and a cheque for R50 000 to go towards the ongoing care of the children. Each of the trust’s 25 staff members received a R500 shopping voucher in acknowledgement of their dedication to the children. The children warmed the hearts of the team as they expressed their sincere excitement and gratitude: “Thank you, MTN, for spending time with us and for giving us a party and lovely presents,” said one 10-year-old boy.

“We don’t know how to say ‘thank you’ enough to MTN”, said Annette Leach of the Greensleeves Children’s Trust. “Our children had an amazing day and we received so many surprise wins - this means so much to us. MTN has made a tough year end on a high note, and we are indeed humbled by the generosity.” “It was an emotional day for the team and one of winning, not only for the children and staff of Greensleeves Children’s Trust – but also for MTN as our hearts were touched by these children and the work that this home and school does for its community,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN SA: Chief Executive for Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. The Greensleeves Children’s Trust also received stationery supplies for the school and seven laptops for the computer centre, with MTN wi-fi connectivity for a year. “We are humbled and beyond happy to have been able to make even a small difference in the lives of these children. For us, our #WINdfall project is about making the last few weeks of 2022 a little brighter by helping where we can, because everyone needs a win right now”.

MTN has already visited the MTN Taxi Rank in Noord Street in Johannesburg, Uvuyo Lower Primary School in Soweto, the University of Johannesburg Sophiatown student residence and the Boxer Supermarket in Mitchells Plain to hand out big and small wins in the form of grocery vouchers, electricity vouchers, data vouchers, stationery packs, student loan supplements, wi-fi connections and more. If you want to be a winner with MTN this summer, simply join, upgrade or recharge with MTN summer data bundles for special offers or to receive entries into the weekly draws. Download the MTN app or dial *234# today to find out more about how to win a share of R200 million in fuel, grocery, electricity and stationery vouchers, MoMo cash, or free and discounted data and airtime. There are also 15 Toyota Agya 1.0 5MT 2021 cars to be won.

