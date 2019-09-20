To show its support for the Springboks, King Price has traded its trademark royal red branding for Green and Gold – and is challenging other SA companies to do the same.

It’s Rugby World Cup fever, King Price Insurance has emphatically pinned its colours to the mast.



To show its support for the Springboks, the insurer has traded its trademark royal red branding for Green and Gold for the duration of the tournament – and is challenging other South African companies to do the same. Even the insurer’s website has gone green for the World Cup as part of a ‘back the bucks’ campaign.





And it’s not just the team that will be scoring: There’s also R10,000 a week up for grabs for the duration of the tournament, and all you need to do to stand to win is get a King Price quote





“If you’re not supporting the Bokke for the next two months, are you even South African?” asks King Price partner of marketing Natalie Bisset.





“Sport is a great force for bringing our diverse nation together – and as an authentically South African brand, we want to show that we’re not only 100% behind our national teams, but we’re proud to be part of building a better future for all South Africans.”