KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast is the place to be this festive season

KwaZulu-Natal is truly a unique destination to visit, boasting sea and surf, forests and greenery and even mountains and dynamic geographical wonders. The province’s South Coast especially showcases this.

Boasting seven Blue Flag beaches, Margate is the place to be this festive season. A beach that has been awarded the blue flag means that it meets the standards of environmental management. These standards are for water quality, safety, and public environmental education. Musa Zondi, the region’s MEC for the department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs officially kicked off the Summer Season to boost tourism and economic growth in the province at Ramsgate Beach. “The theme is Magical Zulu Kingdom. KZN is truly a unique destination, rich in cultural traditions, history and heritage, offering an unparalleled array of experiences you will not find anywhere in the world,” said Zondi.

He said he is proud that the province is an accessible destination for many South Africans. “The South Coast is the ‘Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom’ which stretches 120 kilometres from Scottburgh to Port Edward and inland to Harding and has a host of tourism attractions, ranging from beach horse rides to cultural experiences.” Musa Zondi, KZN’s MEC for the department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs enjoy himself at Ramsgate Beach. Picture: Xolani Cele KZN’s hinterland is also a beautiful tapestry with numerous attractions for every kind of visitor. KwaXolo Caves is an example of this. These caves which are over 100,000 years old were formerly open-rock shelters for indigenous San groups, and their history is reflected in the rock drawings that is still be seen today.

The once-inaccessible caverns, perched atop the cliffs of a deep ravine and offering some of the region’s most breathtaking vistas in the area. They are now accessible thanks to the installation of a Ferrata system, which is a climbing path made up of steel cables and rungs attached to rocks. The KwaXolo Caves which are over 100,000 years old were formerly open-rock shelters for indigenous San groups. Picture: Xolani Cele To boost local tourism in the area, there is a new multi-purpose building being built near the caves. Its construction began on August 8, 2024 and is set to be completed on March 6, 2025.

The construction has a budget of over R6,000,000 and has resulted in creating 15 jobs being created for the locals. Additionally, the Oribi Gorge and Lake Eland are perfect destinations for those seeking an adventure, to see wildlife and be steeped in nature where one can hear birdsong and enjoy the quietness. Oribi Gorge has breathtaking panoramic views, which may be accessible from a variety of viewing locations across the area, including the iconic overhanging Leopard Rock.

Some of the rocks near the cliff’s base date back 100 million years or more. Walking pathways in the Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve are an excellent opportunity to discover some of its wonders, including magnificent waterfalls like Samango Falls. Alongside from over 300 known bird species, there is a nesting colony of rare Cape vultures that may be seen up close at a vulture hide and restaurant during a guided tour.

Lake Eland also covers an astounding 2500 hectares and includes varied habitats such as bushveld, grassland, coastal forest, wetland, and wild animals. Eric and Trevor Dunstone acquired the area for protection and established the reserve in 2003. A big lake fashioned like an eland, which appears in bushman art, gives the reserve its name ‘Lake Eland’ in celebration of this majestic antelope and its symbolic value to the San.

“Guests can walk across our 80 metre suspension bridge and get their hearts racing on our fabulous Zipline Tour. Other activities include horse riding, hiking, single track mountain bike trails, paintball, fishing, picnic sites and 4x4 tracks.” Lake Eland’s famous suspension bridge. Picture: Lake Eland. If you’re looking for accommodation on your trip, the San Lameer Estate might be up your alley. The estate is akin to a tropical heaven, with gorgeous South Coast accommodation and an 18-hole Championship golf course.

It offers everything for everyone, including direct access to two gorgeous blue flag beaches, making it the ideal family resort. San Lameer was South Africa’s first golf estate development. It is a 200-hectare natural sanctuary planted with 620 privately owned luxury villas offering world-class self-catering accommodation surrounded by the difficult 18-hole San Lameer golf course and the San Lameer resort hotel and spa. The climate of San Lameer is delightfully subtropical, with gentle winds from the Indian Ocean. It’s a perfect family resort for golfers.