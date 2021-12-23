Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects successfully acknowledged for carbon offsets
The Longyuang Mulilo Wind Projects have been internationally recognized by VERRA for their contribution towards their sustainable development goals, which is the first of its kind among all South African large renewable energy projects.
Verra is a US-based non-profit organisation that administers the world’s leading carbon credit standard, VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) as well as the SDVista (Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard).
VERRA has registered both Longyuan Mulilo Wind projects, where registration took place in 2019, and carbon credits first issued in 2021.
Both Wind farms were constructed in 2015 with a combined capacity of 244.5MW and to date, have produced more than 3 000 000 MWhrs of clean energy to the national grid.
Besides providing wind power, the projects provide a range of social welfare initiatives, including health services, Maths Enrichment programs, sponsoring three early childhood development centers, funding the rehabilitation of the water supply system of Philipstown, as well as bring a new sport stadium to local community. These are amongst some of the many initiatives in the area that Longyuan Mulilo has contributed to.
The projects have reduced approximately 3m tons of CO2, helping to contribute towards South Africa’s pledge to reduce its emissions in the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
“It is our honour to be acknowledged by VERRA for our efforts towards the local community projects as well as helping fight climate change. Wind energy is clean power, and we will make our own contribution towards environmental protection, as well as helping countries and organizations to achieve their emission objectives.” said the Longyuan Mulilo management team.